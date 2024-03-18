How Tucker Carlson Got Roped Into The Kate Middleton Photoshop Scandal

These days, it seems like everyone has an opinion on the many Kate Middleton conspiracies amid the serious doctored photo accusations. In fact, even Tucker Carlson has gotten involved. It was all thanks to a prank courtesy of Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, who you may recognize from their YouTube Channel, Josh & Archie. By now, we all know that the photos of Kate Middleton's first reemergence since she disappeared from the public eye are seriously suspect. Pieters and Manners managed to convince Carlson that they were behind the Mother's Day photoshop blunder.

On March 11, the royal family shocked the world when Kate confessed to editing her suspicious Mother's Day portrait via X, formerly known as Twitter. Just a few days later on March 14, Pieters and Manners also took to X to share how they pranked Carlson. In the video, which gained nearly 80,000 views on their YouTube channel in just three days, the creators explained that they gave an interview for the Tucker Carlson Network under the guise that Manners was a former employee at Kensington Palace.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn't exactly easy to make this claim and actually get an interview. They were equipped with an entirely falsified contract claiming that Manners worked for the palace and an in-depth explanation of his job there. They even edited the infamous photo of Kate and her kids to pretend that they had the original, unedited version. And, yes — they had Carlson fooled.