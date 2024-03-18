Reasons We Didn't Fall For Those King Charles & Kate Middleton Death Rumors

The conspiracy theories about the royal family seem to be multiplying by the second lately. The latest in the onslaught of rumors and head-scratching facts that are causing the public to question the goings-on within the palace is news that the royal family will make an important announcement on Tuesday, March 19. It has been reported that the BBC is awaiting the news from the palace.

Between King Charles III's cancer, Prince William's affair rumors, and of course, Kate Middleton's curious break from the public eye amid surgery recovery, there are plenty of theories out there regarding what the forthcoming announcement may be concerning. One theory that's running wild is that there has been a death in the royal family. Yet, while some folks believe that either Charles, Kate, or both are no longer with us, there are reasons why this theory doesn't feel quite right.

Some royal fans on the internet have claimed that the Buckingham Palace flag has been flying at half-mast. However, one post on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicates that the photo that has been accompanying the claims is actually from 2022, which is when Queen Elizabeth II died. The tweet claims that the flag is not, in fact, currently at half-mast, which not only proves that the palace is not openly grieving a loss, but also that folks on the internet are twisting the truth to serve their own theories.