Reasons We Didn't Fall For Those King Charles & Kate Middleton Death Rumors
The conspiracy theories about the royal family seem to be multiplying by the second lately. The latest in the onslaught of rumors and head-scratching facts that are causing the public to question the goings-on within the palace is news that the royal family will make an important announcement on Tuesday, March 19. It has been reported that the BBC is awaiting the news from the palace.
Between King Charles III's cancer, Prince William's affair rumors, and of course, Kate Middleton's curious break from the public eye amid surgery recovery, there are plenty of theories out there regarding what the forthcoming announcement may be concerning. One theory that's running wild is that there has been a death in the royal family. Yet, while some folks believe that either Charles, Kate, or both are no longer with us, there are reasons why this theory doesn't feel quite right.
Some royal fans on the internet have claimed that the Buckingham Palace flag has been flying at half-mast. However, one post on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicates that the photo that has been accompanying the claims is actually from 2022, which is when Queen Elizabeth II died. The tweet claims that the flag is not, in fact, currently at half-mast, which not only proves that the palace is not openly grieving a loss, but also that folks on the internet are twisting the truth to serve their own theories.
The royal family is usually quick with death announcements
It is safe to say that the majority of the public believes that there is, at least, something that the royal family is hiding these days. And, regardless of what you believe is going on behind the closed doors of Buckingham Palace, the notion that some big pieces of information are being hidden from the public eye is not unfounded. After all, Queen Elizabeth II famously lived by the motto, "Never complain, never explain," per Business Insider. As such, the royal family has never been particularly proactive about explaining themselves or addressing their private matters publicly.
Despite this tendency, historically, the royal family doesn't hide deaths and has been quick to announce them. Prince Philip's death was announced just hours after it occurred. The same was true for Queen Elizabeth. On September 8, 2022, a statement was published saying, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."
News that a major royal announcement was coming broke days before it was promised. While it may not be foolproof to use the royals' past behavior to predict what they will do next, it seems unlikely that after announcing Queen Elizabeth's death within just a few hours, the palace would now wait days to reveal a royal family member's passing.
Gossip will run rampant until all of the public's concerns are addressed
Regardless of what's really going on with the royal family, it's clear that they are amidst a true media frenzy. While the rumors and speculation already seemed to be at an all-time high, word that a big announcement is coming has sparked even more interest. Both #Royalannouncement and Buckingham Palace have been trending on X. A fake report claiming that King Charles III had passed away spread like wildfire in Russia on March 18, even forcing the British embassy to get involved and confirm its falseness.
Despite all of the interest in the wake of claims of a special announcement from the royal family, the truth behind this has yet to be confirmed by the palace. The rumor mill will surely keep running at full speed until the announcement is made, if it is made, at all. Yet, if the palace wants to calm down the public and keep speculation on the internet at bay, they have more than a few different topics that are imperative to address in the announcement. Considering the fact that Kate Middleton's highly-anticipated return to the public eye has just been pushed from "after Easter" to April 17, it's a safe bet that this announcement will not answer every question folks have. In that case, the gossip will surely continue.