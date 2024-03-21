The Fellow Hallmark Star Eloise Mumford Once Dated In Real Life

Though Eloise Mumford and Brett Dalton don't appear to have spoken publicly about one another in interviews, we do know that these two were a couple for a pretty solid few months. Their Hallmark movie "One December Night" aired in late 2021 and the two seemed to be going strong for a while after that. In fact, they even took a trip to Universal Studios with Dalton's daughter, Sylvia. That happened in July 2022, and Dalton shared several Instagram photos of the trio having a great time at the Florida theme park. He even revealed in the caption that Mumford had taken over to ride a few attractions with Sylvia after he got motion sick. Adorable!

The following month, Mumford made it very clear on her own Instagram that she and Dalton were an item. The star shared a snap of herself and her former co-star, who was shirtless, while they enjoyed a trip to the beach. And that wasn't the only proof of this romance. In September 2022, Dalton posted a selfie of himself and Mumford, which showed them resting their heads on one another while taking a ride on an escalator. The month after that, there really was no doubting this romance when Mumford gushed of Dalton on Instagram (via Distractify), "I love being by your side, through thick and thin and every version of your facial hair." But that post has since been deleted, hinting at trouble in paradise.