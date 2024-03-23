The HGTV Star Who Called Out Social Media Platforms For Hiding Her Posts

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier have been transparent about keeping their daughters off social media until after high school. The couple, who are parents to Helen, born in 2018, and Mae, born in 2021, have talked passionately about the dangers that social media and technology pose to the mental well-being of their children. To champion their cause, the "Home Town" hosts even created a non-profit organization known as Osprey, an acronym for Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth.

The operation focuses on sharing resources and connecting families of similar mindsets, which is one of the Napiers' key strategies in raising their children without technology. "When we change the culture around 'everyone has it except my child' by linking arms with other parents in our communities, we set our children up for success before peer pressure can take it from them," the Osprey website states.

While she's passionate about keeping her kids off social media, Erin hasn't been afraid to utilize her online platforms to spread her message. She originally took to Instagram back in 2023 to promote the launch of the Osprey newsletters, going on to advertise subsequent opportunities and commemorate organization events. However, her anti-technology stance has supposedly not gone over well with social media platforms, and the HGTV star has accused Instagram of suppressing her posts.