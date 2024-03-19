Who Is Heidi Agan? Meet Kate Middleton's Look-Alike

For many folks who have been following the #where'skate saga, Prince William and Kate Middleton's farm shop outing has put divorce rumors firmly to rest. Still, some royal fans believe that this is just the latest in a long list of seemingly fake photo-ops for the Princess of Wales. These new photos may not seem haphazardly photoshopped like others, nor does Kate look unrecognizable. But some folks still don't think it's Kate in the photo. Instead, rumor has it that this may be her lookalike, Heidi Agan. According to Agan, however, it isn't.

Agan has been impersonating Kate for a whopping 12 years. It goes without saying that she does, in fact, look very similar to the princess. Still, despite accusations that she was the one walking around Windsor Farm Shop alongside William, Agan is assuring the public that regardless of whether or not it's Kate, it definitely isn't her. According to Agan, when the photo was taken, she was busy working at her "other job," per Mirror.

Surely some fans will still doubt that this is really Kate's first public appearance since Christmas. As far as Agan is concerned, though, she says, "I 100 percent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video," per Distractify. She is a Kate lookalike expert, after all.