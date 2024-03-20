12 Tragedies That Completely Shook Royal Families Around The World

While the British royal family tends to use the mantra "never complain, never explain" as a PR strategy, tragedy sometimes strikes and overrides the family's ability to maintain its opaque presence. This is true of other royals worldwide as well.

Despite being cloaked in titles, wealth, and access, royals from Belgium to Japan have had to deal with the relentless hand of fate — some of which even changed their lines of succession. In the U.K. in the late '90s, Princess Diana's death shook the royal family and the nation, while an unthinkable event less than four years later struck multiple members of Nepal's royal family.

Many royals died far too young, and plenty of others dealt with major catastrophes. Rank and privilege obviously do not insulate royalty from devastating accidents, early death, or near-death experiences. No, the following royal families know all too well the pain of unexpected loss and tragedy.