The Drama Between Emma Stone And Lindsay Lohan, Explained

Lindsay Lohan has had a handful of publicized conflicts over the years, ranging from her highly sensationalized feud with Paris Hilton to her tumultuous relationship with Hilary Duff. While she played a big role in these disagreements, her drama with fellow actor Emma Stone is a bit more complicated. Despite not having any apparent issues with one another, the two Hollywood figures have been consistently compared to one another in the media.

The parallels between Stone and Lohan start with the actors' appearances, as both stars have signature red hairstyles and big, almond-shaped eyes. Though, despite being most known for her envious auburn locks, Stone is a natural-born blonde. The "La La Land" star's impersonation of Lohan on a 2010 episode of "Saturday Night Live" played off the comparisons of the two actors, as the Arizona native performed an impersonation of the "Mean Girls" star as a visiting guest on "The View." With her half-up hairstyle and dark eye makeup, Stone's look for the sketch really highlighted the physical similarities between the two women.

However, the media's attention to Stone and Lohan goes beyond their looks, as the two women's careers have also been heavily contrasted. Notably, Stone entered the Hollywood stage at the same time that Lohan was sabotaging her own success.