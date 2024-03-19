Andy Cohen Is A Vocal Skeptic Of Kate Middleton's Appearance In Farm Shop Video

After weeks of being out of the public eye, the photos of Catherine, Princess of Wales' reemergence were seriously suspect. Then, speculation and rumors about what's going on with the princess hit a fever pitch when she admitted to photoshopping a family portrait that had a variety of errors in it. And her weekend sighting at the Windsor Farm Shop with William, Prince of Wales didn't add up initially because there was no footage of that outing.

Now, a video has been shared by The Sun of Kate and William walking around the farm shop, grocery bags in hand. However, skeptics are still unconvinced that the woman in the video is Kate — one such skeptic being a big name in the entertainment world. Andy Cohen took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "That ain't Kate...."

Some people in the replies agreed with Cohen. One person said, "The cheek bones are too pronounced and chin too slim." Another simply said, "Andy. Why [are] you so messy I love it." However, not everyone was on board. One person replied, "Get new glasses," and tweeted a still from the video that they'd tried to enhance to prove it was indeed Kate.