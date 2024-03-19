Andy Cohen Is A Vocal Skeptic Of Kate Middleton's Appearance In Farm Shop Video
After weeks of being out of the public eye, the photos of Catherine, Princess of Wales' reemergence were seriously suspect. Then, speculation and rumors about what's going on with the princess hit a fever pitch when she admitted to photoshopping a family portrait that had a variety of errors in it. And her weekend sighting at the Windsor Farm Shop with William, Prince of Wales didn't add up initially because there was no footage of that outing.
Now, a video has been shared by The Sun of Kate and William walking around the farm shop, grocery bags in hand. However, skeptics are still unconvinced that the woman in the video is Kate — one such skeptic being a big name in the entertainment world. Andy Cohen took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "That ain't Kate...."
Some people in the replies agreed with Cohen. One person said, "The cheek bones are too pronounced and chin too slim." Another simply said, "Andy. Why [are] you so messy I love it." However, not everyone was on board. One person replied, "Get new glasses," and tweeted a still from the video that they'd tried to enhance to prove it was indeed Kate.
John Oliver gave his two cents on Andy Cohen's show
Andy Cohen's statement on X isn't the only time he's brought up all the fervor surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales. In a clip from Cohen's show "Watch What Happens Live," guest John Oliver was asked to play the game "Please Sir, I Want Some More." He was supposed to react to random pop culture moments and decide if he wanted more or not. When asked about Kate Middleton rumors, Oliver emphatically said, "Please sir, can I have much, much more!" He added, "No theory is a bad theory until proven otherwise. She's dead."
At another moment in the episode uploaded to the "WWHL" TikTok, Cohen asked Oliver, "I have to ask you, what the f*** is going on with Kate Middleton?" Oliver admitted that he wasn't too interested in joining the discourse at first. "Until the photoshop thing," Oliver said. "That feels like you're almost handling it badly in an impressive way at this point."
Cohen brought up the royal family motto — "Never complain, never explain" — and how that goes against Kate confessing that she edited her suspicious Mother's Day portrait. Oliver quipped, "Yes. There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago." He made a cheeky reference to the 1989 film "Weekend at Bernie's" — in which two men pretend their deceased boss is still alive — and joked that to prove that didn't happen to Kate, everyone would need to see a photo of her holding that days' newspaper.
Other celebrities are jumping on the Kate speculation bandwagon
Andy Cohen makes a living producing reality TV and stirring up drama on "Watch What Happens Live." Another icon of reality TV, Kim Kardashian, referenced the Catherine, Princess of Wales situation in a March 2024 Instagram post. The carousel of glamor shots was captioned, "On my way to go find Kate."
Another late show host, Stephen Colbert, brought up the Kate Middleton situation and focused on the cheating speculation surrounding William, Prince of Wales. All eyes are on Rose Hanbury amid Kate's PR nightmare, and during an episode of his eponymous show, Colbert mentioned how "internet sleuths" think William is cheating on Kate.
"So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me: The Marchioness of Cholmondeley!" Colbert added. Colbert riffed on the pronunciation of Hanbury's official title before reading quotes from gossip magazines saying William "laughed it off" when Kate questioned him on the affair. "Ah-ha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating: 'Ha-ha! Imagine me having an affair. It is to laugh,'" Colbert quipped, partially using a fake British accent. It's likely that until Kate returns to official royal duties, speculation will continue — even from A-listers who are just as curious as the rest of the world.