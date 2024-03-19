Does Prince William Usually Wear A Wedding Ring?

Getting a chance to wear incredibly impressive and historic jewelry is just one of the ways that the royal family is different from the rest of us. But one royal who's pretty much guaranteed to not be mentioned on any "who wore it best" jewelry lists is William, Prince of Wales. Admittedly, the traditional options for jewels for men in the royal family are more limited than the those for women, but Prince William even skips wearing his wedding ring.

Some might take the fact that the prince was seen without his wedding ring as a sign that William and Kate's marriage is on the rocks, but it turns out that jewelry just isn't William's thing. He didn't even wear a ring on his wedding day. In what seems like clear anticipation of people noticing and wondering why William wasn't given a ring during the ceremony, the palace released a statement in advance of the wedding noting that Kate's would be the only ring involved during the big event. "He's not one for jewelry," a source close to the prince told The Mirror before William and Kate got married. "He's never worn any. He decided he didn't want to wear one now. It's all down to personal preference."