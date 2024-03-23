The Inspiring Story Of One Of HGTV's Lakefront Empire Stars

One new show that HGTV unveiled in 2024 was "Lakefront Empire." What you need to know about the show is that it's about a team of real estate professionals helping people find houses on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. One of the real estate agents featured on the show, Peggy Albers, chose a much different path before entering the world of real estate: drug trafficking. She was just 19 when she got involved with it. At 30 years old, she was convicted and sent to prison.

"I received a 25-year sentence for drug trafficking and served 15 of those years," Albers said in an HGTV interview. She had an infant son when she was sent to jail, who her parents raised while she was incarcerated.

However, Albers doesn't let her past hold her back. On the contrary, she's become an incredibly successful real estate agent. She also worked extra hard to be allowed a real estate license following her felony conviction. According to The Missouri Times, in 2019, Albers testified in support of a bill that would help nonviolent offenders with criminal records receive licenses in various careers unrelated to their crimes. She told her story during the testimony, saying, "I fought for my license and it was a fight."