Melania Trump Finally Speaks On Her Plans To Join Donald's Campaign With Big Hint

Donald Trump's involvement in the 2024 presidential election has brought with it its fair share of speculation. First, the world was watching to see if Donald would actually run for president again, and then attention turned to whether he'd actually be eligible to run amid an ever-mounting stack of legal issues surrounding him. However, it seems Donald has set his sights on the Oval Office again, and speculation has now turned to whether his wife, Melania Trump, will support her husband in person during his latest political move.

There's been plenty of chatter about how Melania really feels about Donald's new presidential run, as it's been reported she maybe didn't revel in being First Lady the first time around. "[Melania] is not sad to be leaving," a White House official even told CNN in January 2021 as the couple left to make room for President Joe Biden.

However, since then, Melania has hinted that she'd be willing to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and would support her husband in another run for president. "He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she told Fox News in May 2023. Now, Melania's dropped her biggest hint yet that she could be by Donald's side amid his 2024 campaign after being rarely seen over the past few months. When asked by reporters on March 19, 2024, if she'll appear at a campaign event soon, she responded, "Stay tuned."