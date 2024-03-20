Melania Trump Finally Speaks On Her Plans To Join Donald's Campaign With Big Hint
Donald Trump's involvement in the 2024 presidential election has brought with it its fair share of speculation. First, the world was watching to see if Donald would actually run for president again, and then attention turned to whether he'd actually be eligible to run amid an ever-mounting stack of legal issues surrounding him. However, it seems Donald has set his sights on the Oval Office again, and speculation has now turned to whether his wife, Melania Trump, will support her husband in person during his latest political move.
There's been plenty of chatter about how Melania really feels about Donald's new presidential run, as it's been reported she maybe didn't revel in being First Lady the first time around. "[Melania] is not sad to be leaving," a White House official even told CNN in January 2021 as the couple left to make room for President Joe Biden.
However, since then, Melania has hinted that she'd be willing to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and would support her husband in another run for president. "He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she told Fox News in May 2023. Now, Melania's dropped her biggest hint yet that she could be by Donald's side amid his 2024 campaign after being rarely seen over the past few months. When asked by reporters on March 19, 2024, if she'll appear at a campaign event soon, she responded, "Stay tuned."
Melania Trump's comments have been interpreted in different ways
It's safe to say Melania Trump wasn't giving too much away when it came to speaking about her plans to support Donald Trump — and that means her words have been interpreted a couple of different ways. One of the most notable came from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former senior advisor. Winston Wolkoff posted a clip on X, previously Twitter, of Melania out with Donald when she uttered the words "Stay tuned," writing, "Let me interpret this for you[.] DON'T HOLD YOUR [BREATH]!" Others interpreted Melania's words to mean she would support Donald though, with one person tweeting, "Melania is getting ready to dominate the campaign trail with @realDonaldTrump."
While fans will have to wait and see what Melania really meant during her rare outing, sources have claimed she does have plans to be seen more in public with her husband. An insider claimed to Page Six in December 2023 that the Trumps are so confident Donald will be elected again that he has supposedly spoken to Melania about public appearances. "[Donald] reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," the source stated. That insider even claimed Melania's prepared herself for a potential second stint in the White House.
As for Donald, he's hinted we may not see so much of Melania this time around. Speaking at a town hall in February 2024, Donald explained Melania prefers to be a little more out of the spotlight.