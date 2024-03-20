Curiosity Over Kate Middleton's Condition Leads To Major Hospital Scandal

Catherine, Princess of Wales has addressed some health problems publicly, but Kensington Palace provided limited information on her January 2024 abdominal surgery except that it wasn't related to cancer. Since then, the internet has become alight with speculation, including some wild rumors about her recovery that Kate Middleton's team isn't entertaining. Apparently, curiosity over why Kate was in the hospital led to a major scandal — it's been reported that at least one staff member at the hospital tried to read her private file while Kate was staying there.

The hospital in question, The London Clinic, is known for having famous patients. Higher-ups at the hospital are supposedly looking into the situation. A source told The Mirror, "This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family."

As soon as the hospital knew about the breach, Kensington Palace was told about it and assured that a thorough investigation would be launched. The insider continued, "The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have possibly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics."