Kate Middleton's Team Isn't Entertaining Wild Rumors About Her Recovery
The scant official information surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales' recovery from a planned abdominal surgery has caused consternation among royal fans. As a way to fill in the gaps, some individuals have turned to outlandish theories in order to explain Kate's absence from public duties, including claims that Kate and Banksy are one and the same, or that she actually donated a kidney to King Charles III. Then there's Concha Calleja's disturbing claim that Kate was in a coma.
However, these wild rumors aren't taking into account the facts the palace has provided. On January 17, Kensington Palace explained that the princess' abdominal surgery would require 10-14 days in the hospital, followed by recovery at home and a leave of absence from royal appearances until after the end of March. Since Kate wanted to keep her health info under wraps, the palace noted that new updates would happen only if there was new, pertinent information about her recovery.
In keeping with this strategy, the palace posted an update on January 29 when Kate was discharged from The London Clinic. A month later, the princess' staff decided to address the burgeoning rumors. "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," Kate's representative informed Page Six. "That guidance stands." In addition, this individual reaffirmed that the princess was "doing well," in an effort to reassure people who are worrying about Kate.
Kate's recovery appears to be proceeding as expected
Based on this palace rep-provided information, no news appears to be good news, as there apparently hasn't been a need for an official update on Catherine, Princess of Wales following her January abdominal procedure. In addition, if she underwent open surgery, Kate's lengthy recovery is part of the process, notes surgeon Dr. George Crawford.
However, even royal experts are divided in how to feel about the way royals are handling Kate's medical situation. Royal author Christopher Andersen feels concerned by the lack of disclosure. "Their strategy of telling only part of the story has backfired – and badly," Andersen explained to Fox News Digital. "It certainly raises more questions than it answers." Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield disagrees, noting that if Kate's situation were more serious, her sister Pippa wouldn't have been enjoying a Caribbean vacation. Schofield also observes that Kate has a right to privacy as she focuses on her health.
"You're often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging," a source close to the royal household informed People. "It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly and then coming back." In addition, with Easter about a month away, another update or Kate's resumption of royal duties will hopefully be just around the corner.