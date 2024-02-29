Kate Middleton's Team Isn't Entertaining Wild Rumors About Her Recovery

The scant official information surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales' recovery from a planned abdominal surgery has caused consternation among royal fans. As a way to fill in the gaps, some individuals have turned to outlandish theories in order to explain Kate's absence from public duties, including claims that Kate and Banksy are one and the same, or that she actually donated a kidney to King Charles III. Then there's Concha Calleja's disturbing claim that Kate was in a coma.

However, these wild rumors aren't taking into account the facts the palace has provided. On January 17, Kensington Palace explained that the princess' abdominal surgery would require 10-14 days in the hospital, followed by recovery at home and a leave of absence from royal appearances until after the end of March. Since Kate wanted to keep her health info under wraps, the palace noted that new updates would happen only if there was new, pertinent information about her recovery.

In keeping with this strategy, the palace posted an update on January 29 when Kate was discharged from The London Clinic. A month later, the princess' staff decided to address the burgeoning rumors. "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," Kate's representative informed Page Six. "That guidance stands." In addition, this individual reaffirmed that the princess was "doing well," in an effort to reassure people who are worrying about Kate.