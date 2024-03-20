Suri Cruise's Accessory In New Photo Proves She's A Viral Trendsetter

As arguably one of the world's most famous nepo-babies, Suri Cruise is often photographed out and about in New York City. Oftentimes she's with her mom Katie Holmes, and the mother-daughter duo have carbon copy smiles. In a summer 2023 outing, Suri nailed the cool-girl athleisure trend.

In March 2024, a new photo of Suri was uploaded to Backgrid. The caption read, "Suri Cruise, the epitome of city chic, graces the streets of NYC with her fashionable presence." It continued to describe her shearling jacket and the overall comfortable vibes of her look. In addition to "fashionable," they should have mentioned sustainable, thanks to her reusable water bottle!

Suri proved she's a viral trendsetter by carrying an Owala FreeSip water bottle with her. While Stanley Cups have been all the rage in the reusable-water-bottle world, the Owala water bottles have quickly gained traction and have their own dedicated fanbase. A subreddit devoted to the brand has about 10,000 members.