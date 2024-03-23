The Uncomfortable Moment With Madonna That Anderson Cooper Wishes He Could Forget

Before he met Madonna, Anderson Cooper was a big fan of her music, and he has gotten to interact with the "Like A Prayer" singer several times throughout his career. In 2012, Madonna was a guest on his show "Anderson Live" ahead of her special Super Bowl half-time performance. A year later, Cooper was ecstatic when he learned the music legend would give him his GLAAD Award. "I'm the oldest groupie in the world," Cooper explained on "Anderson Live" (via Variety). "I saw her in Paris, Yankee Stadium, and Madison Square Garden!"

In 2015, Madonna brought Cooper onstage to participate in one of her shows. After the show, Cooper posted a photo on Facebook of Cooper smiling at his idol while she leaned in close and sang to him. There was a lot more that happened onstage beyond that one snapshot, however, and while Cooper relished the moment, he is also self-conscious about it.

Video from that evening showed Madonna pretending to kick Cooper's butt and suggestively gyrate behind him. After coaching Cooper in the choreography as they processed down the stage, the singer instructed him to do some freestyle dancing. Afterward, Madonna crawled between his legs and joined in with her own sexually suggestive moves. "That was not the low-key, CNN style," she remarked after the song ended. "You did good. You're a great man." Before Cooper could leave, Madonna gave him a banana. While he began eating it, the singer and her crew danced off-stage.