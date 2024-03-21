Doctor Tells Us Barron Trump's Odds Of Growing Even Taller After 18

As former President Donald Trump's New York fraud case woes keep piling up, the growing mountains of legal, financial, and professional problems on Trump's plate are starting to eclipse the naturally tall, allegedly 6 feet 3 inches tall ex-POTUS. Even his youngest son, Barron Trump, has grown like a weed, surpassing his mother and father in height by several inches. The youngest Trump boasted a stature of a whopping 6 feet 7 inches on his 18th birthday, making him the tallest in the family.

Considering the height difference between Donald and Barron is a rumored source of their tension, the ex-POTUS might be pleased to know that the odds of Barron surpassing him in height by even more inches is unlikely. The List spoke with a pediatric anesthesiologist who told us that while it's possible Barron could continue to grow past his 18th birthday, chances are he's reached his full height. Silver linings, right, Donald?

"Barron Trump has likely reached his full adult height at 18, assuming he has completed puberty," our medical source told us. "Both of his parents are tall, so it is not unexpected that he, too, is tall. Nonetheless, at 6 feet 7 inches, he is well above the 95th percentile for height on both the WHO and CDC growth chart."