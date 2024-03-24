Travis Kelce Has Reportedly Spent Millions To Keep The Romance Alive With Taylor Swift
Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship began, fans have pointed out how different he is from the men in her complex dating history. As they've mentioned on X, formerly Twitter, he seems to be the only one of her partners who truly understands how lucky he is to be dating someone like Swift. Her fans have appreciated how he doesn't try to dull her shine, actively supports her, gushes about her, and isn't afraid to spend money on her.
A little while after news of their romance broke, TMZ reported that Travis had bought a $6 million mansion in Kansas in a more private area to protect their relationship from prying eyes. Sadly, we later learned that security concerns might've triggered the move, and a new home didn't exactly solve the issue. When Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, spoke on Shaquille O'Neal's "The Big Podcast With Shaq" in February 2024, he revealed the scary downside of Travis and Swift's high-profile romance.
"[Travis] had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house," The former Philadelphia Eagles player explained. "The first day he moved into the new house [into] a gated community, someone knocks on a window of the house." However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't seem fazed by the disruptions to his privacy. He also wasn't bothered about how distance would affect their relationship as Swift flew around the world for her record-breaking Eras Tour because he knew he would be by her side.
Travis Kelce reportedly took a $500,000 flight to see Taylor Swift
Since the two have become official, Travis Kelce has attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Argentina, Australia, and Singapore. Although he appeared to be having a great time during every appearance, each trip brought a hefty price tag. Speaking to the New York Post, aviation expert Richard Levy estimated that the NFL star spent about $300,000 on a private jet flight to Argentina alone. Aviation guru Michael Giordano told The NY Post that Kelce's trip from Hawaii to Sydney couldn't have cost less than $340,000.
The 19-hour flight from Ohio to Singapore reportedly became Kelce's most expensive, clocking in at a whopping $570,000. The Chiefs star has been estimated to spend over $1 million in travel costs alone. Given that Kelce lives an extremely lavish lifestyle, he unsurprisingly isn't afraid to splurge wholeheartedly on gifts for Swift as well. Valentine's Day 2024 was a busy time for the "Lover" singer and her beau since she was performing in Melbourne, and he was enjoying his Super Bowl victory.
However, The Mirror reported that Kelce still managed to impress Swift on the big day by sending her an array of expensive gifts. For him, a bouquet of roses simply didn't cut it, so he sent her a nearly $2,200 Venus et Fleur Round Grandiose arrangement of 250 Eternity Roses. According to their website, the special flowers can remain fresh for at least a year. Kelce seemed to be sending a subtle message about his long-lasting love since he reportedly also got Swift a $3,000 24-karat-gold Eternal Rose Perigold sculpture.
He got her some gifts to remind her about the exciting times ahead
Travis Kelce pulled out all the stops for Valentine's Day 2024 and got Taylor Swift some luxury accessories as well. According to The U.S. Sun, Kelce gifted the "Blank Space" hitmaker a $1,100 lambskin Dior beret and a $1,100 Celine wide-brimmed hat. However, he wasn't done yet because he splurged $1,300 on a cashmere and silk Hermès shawl and topped it off with a whopping $5,100 Bottega Veneta bag.
A source told the outlet that Kelce cherry-picked all the accessories to get his partner even more excited about all the fun they would have traveling around Europe for the Eras Tour. All-in-all, the Chiefs player is believed to have spent an eye-watering $16,000 on gifts for the special day. It seems Kelce doesn't need an occasion to shower Swift with pricey presents. When the "Love Story" songstress attended the AFC Champions, she donned a 14k yellow gold diamond-studded bracelet with their initials "TNT."
We later learned through People that the $6,360 Wove Made accessory was a heartfelt gift from Kelce to Swift, and he had adorably got himself a matching one. When Super Bowl 2024 rolled around in February, Kelce spent north of $1 million on a suite for both of their loved ones. The NY Post estimated that Kelce has dropped $8 million on his romance with Swift since its rumored start in September, but given how happy they seem, it's safe to say that he has no regrets about it.