Travis Kelce Has Reportedly Spent Millions To Keep The Romance Alive With Taylor Swift

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship began, fans have pointed out how different he is from the men in her complex dating history. As they've mentioned on X, formerly Twitter, he seems to be the only one of her partners who truly understands how lucky he is to be dating someone like Swift. Her fans have appreciated how he doesn't try to dull her shine, actively supports her, gushes about her, and isn't afraid to spend money on her.

A little while after news of their romance broke, TMZ reported that Travis had bought a $6 million mansion in Kansas in a more private area to protect their relationship from prying eyes. Sadly, we later learned that security concerns might've triggered the move, and a new home didn't exactly solve the issue. When Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, spoke on Shaquille O'Neal's "The Big Podcast With Shaq" in February 2024, he revealed the scary downside of Travis and Swift's high-profile romance.

"[Travis] had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house," The former Philadelphia Eagles player explained. "The first day he moved into the new house [into] a gated community, someone knocks on a window of the house." However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't seem fazed by the disruptions to his privacy. He also wasn't bothered about how distance would affect their relationship as Swift flew around the world for her record-breaking Eras Tour because he knew he would be by her side.