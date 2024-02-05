The Royal Family's History Of Cancer Reports Explained

Buckingham Palace revealed on February 5, 2024, that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. Although the diagnosis followed Charles' operation for an enlarged prostate, the Palace released a statement that said "a separate issue of concern" prompted additional testing, implying that it is not prostate cancer. There's been no confirmation on what type of cancer Charles was diagnosed with. He is not the only member of the royal family with a history of cancer, however.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022. Two months after that, excerpts of Gyles Brandreth's book "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait" were shared online and included speculation that she was struggling with bone marrow cancer. "I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life," Brandreth wrote.

Brandreth's heartbreaking claims also had details on what bone marrow cancer entails, primarily "bone pain." He also mentioned treatment options. However, it does not seem like Buckingham Palace ever confirmed the speculation that Queen Elizabeth had or died of cancer. Her death certificate cited merely "old age" as the cause.