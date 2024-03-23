Prince William's Absence From Kate Middleton Video Doesn't Ease Our Doubts About Him

Ever since Kate Middleton shared a heart-wrenching video confirming her cancer diagnosis on March 22, 2024, fans have been sending their well-wishes to the future queen. Many royal watchers have also been re-watching the sad clip for clues that might provide insight into Kate really is doing amid her health crisis, as well as turning their attention to Catherine, Princess of Wales' husband, William, Prince of Wales.

There's no doubt that William has also been having a very tough time of things recently. Mere weeks before Kate confirmed her tragic diagnosis, his father, King Charles, was also diagnosed with cancer. Not to mention, Kate's absence from the spotlight only caused a serious amount of speculation to mount regarding exactly where she was and what she was really doing. The secrecy from the royals also led to allegations that William supposedly once had an affair with Rose Hanbury, which first arose in 2019, resurfacing. At the same time, there have also been a lot of queries about where the royal children have been.

While it now makes a lot more sense why William shunned the press before Kate shared her news with the world, his absence from his wife's touching video hasn't exactly eased everyone's doubts about him and how he's coping. In fact, many took to social media to speculate about William's state of mind.