How Kate Middleton Reportedly Feels About Prince William & Rose Hanbury Rumors

Even though we haven't actually seen Kate Middleton out and about doing her royal duties in a little while, that certainly doesn't mean she's been out of the headlines. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. Fans have been speculating about the future queen's absence from the public eye ever since she announced she would be lying low to recover from surgery. The rumor mill only intensified when that odd photoshopped family portrait hit social media. Among the glaring errors in the snap of Middleton and her three children, pretty much the whole world noticed the royal was not wearing her wedding ring. And all that talk only resulted in an old rumor claiming that Middleton's husband, William, Prince of Wales, may have cheated with her friend, Rose Hanbury, hitting fever pitch once again.

It's not just the usual social media sleuths who have been adding fuel to the affair speculation (which neither Prince William nor Hanbury have ever confirmed) this time around, either. Even Stephen Colbert shone a spotlight on the chatter during the March 12, 2024, episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," around the same time social media users began dubbing Hanbury "Camilla 2.0."

There really has been no escaping the affair speculation for the royal couple this time around. Now, we're learning how Middleton supposedly feels about all this unwanted attention being put on her marriage, with a source telling InTouch the royal has sadly been left feeling pretty hurt by it all.