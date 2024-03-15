How Kate Middleton Reportedly Feels About Prince William & Rose Hanbury Rumors
Even though we haven't actually seen Kate Middleton out and about doing her royal duties in a little while, that certainly doesn't mean she's been out of the headlines. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. Fans have been speculating about the future queen's absence from the public eye ever since she announced she would be lying low to recover from surgery. The rumor mill only intensified when that odd photoshopped family portrait hit social media. Among the glaring errors in the snap of Middleton and her three children, pretty much the whole world noticed the royal was not wearing her wedding ring. And all that talk only resulted in an old rumor claiming that Middleton's husband, William, Prince of Wales, may have cheated with her friend, Rose Hanbury, hitting fever pitch once again.
It's not just the usual social media sleuths who have been adding fuel to the affair speculation (which neither Prince William nor Hanbury have ever confirmed) this time around, either. Even Stephen Colbert shone a spotlight on the chatter during the March 12, 2024, episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," around the same time social media users began dubbing Hanbury "Camilla 2.0."
There really has been no escaping the affair speculation for the royal couple this time around. Now, we're learning how Middleton supposedly feels about all this unwanted attention being put on her marriage, with a source telling InTouch the royal has sadly been left feeling pretty hurt by it all.
Kate Middleton is reportedly 'haunted' by those Prince William affair rumors
Understandably, Kate Middleton reportedly isn't all that happy about all the speculation that Prince William and Rose Hanbury may have gotten a little too close. "You can't blame her for being at her wits end with the rumors about Rose and William completely haunting her. It's hurtful, especially because she's still recovering from major surgery," InTouch's insider claimed.
Another royal insider also dished on how Middleton may be feeling to The Daily Beast, admitting, "It's deeply annoying and unhelpful for the palace, but it's not surprising that the affair rumors are being reheated." They added, "What else are people supposed to think when she sends out a photo not wearing her wedding ring?"
But they're not the only ones speaking out. A third source dished on the situation inside the royal household to The New York Post, claiming that there's as much confusion going about Middleton inside the palace walls as outside. According to that insider, not many royal staffers even know exactly what's been going on with Middleton following her abdominal surgery, and they too have been wondering what's really been happening behind closed doors. As for how they said Prince William's wife has been coping recently? Though they didn't touch on the affair speculation, they did claim, "She's trying not to pay attention to all the rumors and gossip, and William is doing his best to shield her, but it's distressing."