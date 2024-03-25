Angelina Jolie Never Planned On Having Biological Kids Until She Met Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie was once dead set on never having biological children after adopting Pax Thien, Maddox Chivan, and Zahara Marley. The reason? The "Tomb Raider" star told Reader's Digest in 2022 that she was worried that if she had biological children, her adopted children would essentially come second. However, once Jolie's relationship with Brad Pitt was established, she changed her mind. "Before I met Brad, I always said I was happy never to have a child biologically. He told me he hadn't given up that thought. Then, a few months after Z came home, I saw Brad with her and Mad, and I realized how much he loved them, that a biological child would not in any way be a threat," she told the outlet.

In another interview, Jolie said that she didn't feel as though having children of her own was "the right thing to do." She told W magazine that finding love with Pitt really made her see things differently. In that same interview, Jolie dove a bit deeper, explaining that Pitt seemed completely content with being a dad to Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, so much so that he stopped talking about having children of his own. "I suppose in my heart I realized he was happy with them as his children, completely. I knew he would never see them as different, and that gave me a certain peace," she said. In this moment, Jolie knew that she wanted to have a baby with Pitt.