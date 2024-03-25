Hoda Kotb Has The Most Relatable Dating Ambitions

In the years since splitting from her longtime partner Joel Schiffman, "Today Show" correspondent Hoda Kotb's outlook on dating has been surprisingly relatable. After announcing the end of their engagement in January 2022, Kotb has remained single (as of this writing). However, in November 2022, she did share with her co-host Jenna Bush the type of guy she was looking for, which was a transparent yet understandable request. "I think when you're with someone that's chubbier and less attractive, you just feel hotter. I do, I like that, I like that a lot," she explained (via Hello Magazine).

It's unknown if she felt this is what attracted her to the financier, whom she met in 2013. Nevertheless, Kotb and Schiffman remained an item for eight years, adopting their first daughter, Haley, in February 2017, followed by Hope in April 2019. Now, Kotb has moved on from their romantic relationship and hopes to have a no-frills courting experience while back on the market. In fact, she doesn't even expect to go to a fancy dinner when meeting someone for the first time.