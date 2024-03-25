Hoda Kotb Has The Most Relatable Dating Ambitions
In the years since splitting from her longtime partner Joel Schiffman, "Today Show" correspondent Hoda Kotb's outlook on dating has been surprisingly relatable. After announcing the end of their engagement in January 2022, Kotb has remained single (as of this writing). However, in November 2022, she did share with her co-host Jenna Bush the type of guy she was looking for, which was a transparent yet understandable request. "I think when you're with someone that's chubbier and less attractive, you just feel hotter. I do, I like that, I like that a lot," she explained (via Hello Magazine).
It's unknown if she felt this is what attracted her to the financier, whom she met in 2013. Nevertheless, Kotb and Schiffman remained an item for eight years, adopting their first daughter, Haley, in February 2017, followed by Hope in April 2019. Now, Kotb has moved on from their romantic relationship and hopes to have a no-frills courting experience while back on the market. In fact, she doesn't even expect to go to a fancy dinner when meeting someone for the first time.
Hoda Kotb is comfortable going to a chain restaurant for the first date
During the March 5, 2024, taping of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Hoda Kotb excitedly told the country-star-turned-talk-show-host that she had gone on a date. What made the moment special was that the Virginia Tech alum hadn't been out with anyone in the two years since splitting from her former fiance Joel Schiffman. Kotb didn't elaborate on the identity of her possible new suitor, though she did reveal to Entertainment Tonight in early March 2024 that she was introduced to him by her colleague Jenna Bush Hager.
After this exciting revelation, Kotb was honored at the Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon on March 8, 2024. She spoke with Page Six during the event, detailing her preferences for casual first-date sites. "I like Cracker Barrel, Cheesecake Factory, Olive Garden, and Red Lobster, and Outback. Do not diss any of those. Chili's!" she said. While it's unknown if Kotb and her guy friend visited any of these eateries, she was recently seen out with a mystery man. Judging by their very relaxed appearance, if this was a date, it was on-brand with Kotb's romance aspirations.
Kotb and a guy were spotted on a church outing
On March 12, 2024, photographers spotted Hoda Kotb and a handsome man taking a stroll to St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, New York. The unidentified gentleman wore a navy suit and white collar shirt, while the broadcast journalist kept it simple with a light-colored puffer jacket, orange blouse, and denim jeans. The pair entered the church and remained there a short while before making their way to The Polo Bar: Ralph Lauren Restaurant for a bite to eat. The timing of this outing could lead some to believe that this is the same man from Kotb's date, though she hasn't confirmed this.
Now, having been on multiple dates with a possible love interest, Kotb is optimistic about the future of her very practical dating life. "Life is beautiful. Try things, go out, get out of your house and your apartment. I feel like life is meant to be experienced, and [you should] step out into it. I love it," she gushed to Entertainment Tonight.