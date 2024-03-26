What Juliette Lewis Loved About Her '90s Romance With Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis may have dated in the early '90s, but she treasures the memories of their time together, telling The Guardian in 2006, "I genuinely loved him." The pair first crossed paths in 1989 on the set of "Too Young to Die" and began dating shortly after. The couple seemed very smitten, as they gushed over their courtship and were photographed together at various events.
Even after the split, Pitt has shown admiration for the star. During a 1995 chat with Vanity Fair, Pitt admitted, "I still love the woman." He didn't elaborate on the reason for their breakup, though he seemed to be careful not to paint his former lover in a bad light, adding, "She has her own views, and I respected those views. She does know people. It was one of the greatest relationships I've ever been in. The problem is, we grow up with this vision that love conquers all, and that's just not so, is it?" Lewis has also kept things light in terms of their split, only offering praise to her ex and the things she enjoyed about their romance.
Lewis loved working on set with Pitt
After Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitt collaborated on "Too Young to Die," they once again found themselves on the same production of "Kalifornia," which was released in 1993. For Lewis, working closely with her boyfriend was extremely rewarding, which she detailed that same year in a chat with the Los Angeles Times, sharing, "We're like at the point in love, where we just like to see each other every single day, and we don't get bored with each other."
Pitt also chimed in, sharing that being able to be affectionate during filming made the experience feel more like a vacation than anything. "You do a scene and then go over and grab the one you love. You want to keep your careers your careers and your love your love, but we just wanted to do it more for a vacation," the Academy Award winner explained. Beyond the fact that they shared films, Lewis also treasured the fact that their love story began early in their careers.
She loved that they were largely unknown at the time
Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitt are both well-known names in Hollywood today for roles in films such as "The Other Sister" and "Fight Club." However, when they first began dating, the pair were newbies to the entertainment industry. "Too Young to Die" was one of their earliest gigs, and neither had achieved the superstardom they have today. For Lewis, this created a special bond, telling BlackBook in 2009, "It was such a lovely time in my life — well, in both of our lives — because we were anonymous. For half of our relationship, we were just unknown young actors in L.A." (via InStyle). During this time, the couple lived together for three of their four years dating.
In the years that followed, both Pitt and Lewis moved on and do not appear to be connected anymore. The father of six has had multiple high-profile relationships, including with Jennifer Aniston, who he was married to from 2000 to 2005, and ex-wife Angelina Jolie, whom he married in 2014, only for Jolie to file for divorce two years later. Lewis grew close to skateboarder Steve Berra, whom she married in 1999, though they divorced in 2003. After being linked to several musicians, such as Travie McCoy and Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk, it appears that Lewis is single these days. Nevertheless, her connection to Pitt was one that she cherished.