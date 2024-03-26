What Juliette Lewis Loved About Her '90s Romance With Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis may have dated in the early '90s, but she treasures the memories of their time together, telling The Guardian in 2006, "I genuinely loved him." The pair first crossed paths in 1989 on the set of "Too Young to Die" and began dating shortly after. The couple seemed very smitten, as they gushed over their courtship and were photographed together at various events.

Even after the split, Pitt has shown admiration for the star. During a 1995 chat with Vanity Fair, Pitt admitted, "I still love the woman." He didn't elaborate on the reason for their breakup, though he seemed to be careful not to paint his former lover in a bad light, adding, "She has her own views, and I respected those views. She does know people. It was one of the greatest relationships I've ever been in. The problem is, we grow up with this vision that love conquers all, and that's just not so, is it?" Lewis has also kept things light in terms of their split, only offering praise to her ex and the things she enjoyed about their romance.