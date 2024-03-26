Here's What Aly & AJ Michalka Are Up To Now

If it seemed as though Aly & AJ fell off the face of the earth in the early 2010s, it's not because the band wasn't active — quite the contrary. In 2009, the sisters changed their band name from Aly & AJ to 78violet, perhaps in an effort to show that they, and their sound, had matured.

Unfortunately, the band didn't release much music under their new band name, and ultimately an album that was supposed to be produced under Hollywood Records was shelved. The sisters later left Hollywood Records. "Now that it's official, we can tell you we're no longer a part of Hollywood Records ... Now we have the freedom to take 78violet in the direction we want. We're writing and recording new music and are really excited on what's next," Aly and AJ shared on Facebook.

About four years later, 78violet returned with the promise of new music and some live shows. "We couldn't be more ready or excited to introduce our amazing fans to the new and evolved sound behind 78Violet. These two upcoming shows will allow us to share a small taste of the alternative pop vibe that you'll hear on the album in an organic and up close and personal setting," the girls shared in a press release, as reported by Billboard. However, it would be a few more years before fans saw significant new work from the duo.