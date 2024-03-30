Times Malia And Sasha Obama Went Makeup-Free And Still Looked Flawless

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama's daughters are absolutely stunning — there's no denying that. Malia Obama and Sasha Obama transformed from young girls into beautiful women right before our eyes during their dad's two terms in the White House from 2009 until 2017, though the two have opted to live quieter, more private lives in the wake of their family's departure from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

But on the rare occasions where we have seen Malia or Sasha out and about since 2017, they've proven they're not exactly afraid to show off their natural beauty. In fact, when Malia made her red carpet debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, she showed us that she's clearly a big fan of the natural look. The former first daughter wore minimal makeup while posing in front of a step and repeat, and it turns out that keeping the cosmetics to a minimum sometimes is something both she and her sister have in common.