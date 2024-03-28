What To Know About Donald Trump's Late Brother Robert
Born two years after Donald Trump, Robert Trump is the last child of Fred and Mary Anne Trump. While Donald is known as the paparazzi-loving extrovert, Robert was more reserved. After graduating from St. Paul's High School, he pursued a bachelor's in economics from Boston University's College of General Studies. Qualifications acquired, the youngest Trump built a Wall Street career before expanding to business management and real estate.
Unfortunately, this success didn't extend to his love life. In 1984, Robert Trump married Blaine Trump after meeting her at a fundraiser at her job. Post-marriage, she worked part-time while he served as a Senior Executive at the Trump Organization. The couple had no kids and made few public appearances, thanks to Robert's love for privacy.
Unknown to Blaine, however, Robert had fallen in love with Ann Marie Pallan, a divorced mother of two who worked as his secretary. He kept his affair away from his wife and the press until 2004, when Blaine discovered that he bought a house for Pallan. The couple began divorce proceedings in 2007 and, after a two-year battle in court, finally ended their marriage.
Robert Trump supported Donald Trump's presidency
Despite rumors of a falling out between Robert and Donald Trump, the youngest Trump supported his brother's presidency. During Donald's 2016 campaign, Robert publicly stood up for him: "I support Donald one thousand percent. I think he's doing a great job. I think he's got a great message," he told Page Six. He added that he would be available if Donald needed him in his campaign for the White House.
Four years later, Robert supported him again when their niece Mary Trump published her book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" which painted Donald in a bad light. The book was filled with heavy allegations and criticisms against the then-president, including calling him a "sociopath." Robert tried to get a restraining order that would keep Mary and her publishers from releasing the book to the public.
Robert also claimed that Donald had good relationships with his siblings and family. "I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary's actions are truly a disgrace," Robert told the New York Post. Later, Donald Trump got good news in Mary's lawsuit amid his presidential run when a temporary restraining order was given in June. However, the judge revoked it soon after. Robert's last public effort was to defend his brother.
Robert passed away in 2020
Despite the rocky start, Robert Trump actually made his relationship work with Ann Marie Pallan. He never had any biological children of his own, but just as he'd done with Blaine Trump's son, he treated Pallan's two children like his own — unsurprising as his friends described him as a man always happy to help and donate to children. In March 2020, Robert and Pallan made it official and got married in a private ceremony.
Unfortunately, just months later, tragedy struck when Robert fell and developed brain bleeds. Eventually, he was rushed to the hospital and placed under intensive care. On August 14, Donald made a trip to see his ailing brother in the hospital, and the next day, Robert died.
The then-president announced his death and mourned his "best friend." His White House statement read: "It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight." Donald broke a usual tradition and held Robert's funeral in The East Room of the White House.