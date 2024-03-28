What To Know About Donald Trump's Late Brother Robert

Born two years after Donald Trump, Robert Trump is the last child of Fred and Mary Anne Trump. While Donald is known as the paparazzi-loving extrovert, Robert was more reserved. After graduating from St. Paul's High School, he pursued a bachelor's in economics from Boston University's College of General Studies. Qualifications acquired, the youngest Trump built a Wall Street career before expanding to business management and real estate.

Unfortunately, this success didn't extend to his love life. In 1984, Robert Trump married Blaine Trump after meeting her at a fundraiser at her job. Post-marriage, she worked part-time while he served as a Senior Executive at the Trump Organization. The couple had no kids and made few public appearances, thanks to Robert's love for privacy.

Unknown to Blaine, however, Robert had fallen in love with Ann Marie Pallan, a divorced mother of two who worked as his secretary. He kept his affair away from his wife and the press until 2004, when Blaine discovered that he bought a house for Pallan. The couple began divorce proceedings in 2007 and, after a two-year battle in court, finally ended their marriage.