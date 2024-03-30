The Most Inappropriate Outfits Nikki Haley Has Ever Worn

Nikki Haley made waves when she became one of the first Republican contenders to challenge Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. While her divisive stance on the former POTUS has made many doubt her sincerity as a serious candidate, Haley managed to maintain her poise throughout her presidential campaign. Despite ultimately backing out of the 2024 presidential race, she made history by becoming the first woman ever to win the GOP's presidential primary elections.

However, Haley's political achievements aren't the only aspect drawing attention to the famous politician. Her fashion choices, though typically understated and not taking center stage in any way, have certainly garnered eyebrow-raising attention on occasion — but not always for the best of reasons. Even Trump himself took notice of Haley's fashion during an event celebrating his victory in the New Hampshire GOP presidential primary in January 2024, describing her as wearing "a fancy dress that probably wasn't so fancy," per HuffPost.

While criticizing an opponent's clothing exclusivity is not a politically approved tactic for winning a presidential election, Haley's fashion decisions have undeniably been questionable at times. From opting for overly casual outfits to wearing ensembles that made her look like a caricature, Haley has had her fair share of inappropriate outfits worth commenting on.