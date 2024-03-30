Simon Cowell Stopped Using Botox Because Of His Son's Reaction

Simon Cowell candidly opened up about his experience with revamping his mug in an April 2022 chat with The Sun. The Syco Music founder shared that he'd taken Botox, making him look different, though not in a good way. "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day and didn't recognise it as me first of all," he explained. He was further troubled when his child became upset over the Botox results, adding, "Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

Though Cowell claimed to have laid off the shots, that has not stopped experts from examining the music competition judge. After a February 2024 guest hosting gig on "Saturday Night Takeaway," where Cowell seemed unable to make many expressions, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir attributed this to a new round of techniques. "He just looks like he has way too much volume in his face, which is usually way too much filler in his face," the doctor told Page Six that same month. Though he may undergo an occasional nip-tuck, Cowell is leaning more on lifestyle changes to keep him youthful.