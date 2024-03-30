Simon Cowell Stopped Using Botox Because Of His Son's Reaction
Former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell's looks have changed over the years, something he has owned up to. The music executive underwent a Silhouette Soft Lift in 2018, seemingly to tighten sagging skin. He also admitted to using Botox in the past, though his son's response to his changing visage made Cowell step away from the injectables.
The ASCAP Award winner's facial appearance has been a topic of conversation for several years, with multiple plastic surgeons weighing in. America's Holistic Plastic surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn, expressed his own theory about what may have happened with Cowell. When speaking with RadarOnline in August 2019, Youn, who has not performed work on Cowell, suggested, "I think he's had some bad Botox. If Botox is injected too far out on the side of the forehead, it can cause the forehead and eyebrows to droop." Years later, the talent scout would open up about just how bad the injections got.
Cowell's son was seemingly upset by his facial changes
Simon Cowell candidly opened up about his experience with revamping his mug in an April 2022 chat with The Sun. The Syco Music founder shared that he'd taken Botox, making him look different, though not in a good way. "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day and didn't recognise it as me first of all," he explained. He was further troubled when his child became upset over the Botox results, adding, "Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."
Though Cowell claimed to have laid off the shots, that has not stopped experts from examining the music competition judge. After a February 2024 guest hosting gig on "Saturday Night Takeaway," where Cowell seemed unable to make many expressions, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir attributed this to a new round of techniques. "He just looks like he has way too much volume in his face, which is usually way too much filler in his face," the doctor told Page Six that same month. Though he may undergo an occasional nip-tuck, Cowell is leaning more on lifestyle changes to keep him youthful.
Cowell now depends primarily on healthier eating habits
As part of his wrinkle-fighting measures, Simon Cowell has also changed his diet. This has also contributed to his drastic weight loss. "For me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tonnes of water," he added in his April 2022 chat with The Sun. Additionally, the "X Factor" creator quit consuming red meat, another change that helped him look and feel better. He told The U.S. Sun two years earlier, "White meat is fine — and I eat loads of vegetables, salads and drink this great beer."
Cowell's transformation may have him looking unrecognizable to some, but those closest to him seem to love him just the same. He is gearing up to walk down the aisle with his son's mother, Lauren Silverman. In March 2024, the family welcomed a new addition, a puppy whom Cowell shared on Instagram with the caption, "I've just fallen in love." While it's unlikely that the focus on his features will subside anytime soon, Cowell appears happy and healthy.