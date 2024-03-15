Kate Middleton's Car Photo Continues To Add To The Photoshop Scandal

2024 has been a pretty eventful year for the royal family thus far, and not in a good way. January brought with it a slew of royal health concerns. First, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Catherine had undergone an unspecified abdominal surgery and that she would be spending two weeks in the hospital post-op to recover. Then came the real shocker: She wasn't set to return to public duties until after Easter. With not much information to go on, wild theories about Princess Catherine's absence have been doing the rounds since.

Royal pundits had barely wrapped their heads around Catherine's health saga before King Charles III presented them with one of his own. On January 17, he announced that he had to undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. The palace assured the public that the condition was benign. The stories about Charles' health condition were just starting to dwindle when the king made another shocking announcement: The king had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. This news momentarily made some forget about the fact that Catherine hadn't been seen or heard from since Christmas 2023. Alas, when Catherine did finally make an "appearance" in a photograph the palace released to the press for Mother's Day in the U.K., prominent news outlets and photo agencies like the Associated Press, Reuters, AFP, and Getty Images soon issued a kill notification, saying that the photograph was significantly altered. The media tempest that ensued is one the royals will have a hard time living down.