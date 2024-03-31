Did Taylor Swift Date Martin Johnson? What We Know About The Rumors

Taylor Swift has dated quite a few famous faces. From the likes of John Mayer, to Joe Jonas, to Harry Styles, we know Taylor isn't afraid of a high-profile romance. But it sounds like there may be one familiar face Miss Americana once dated that not a lot of people know about. That man? Boys Like Girls frontman Martin Johnson.

Though they never officially confirmed a romance, and Johnson doesn't appear on many compilations of Taylor's dating history, fans speculated something could have happened between them in the mid to late 2000s. That chatter only grew stronger thanks to Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift. Andrea talked about one of her daughter's unnamed exes at the 2015 Academy Of Country Music Awards, sharing, "She was 17, and her dad and I strongly disapproved of a young man she was dating, and rightly so!" According to Inside Edition, that guy was Johnson.

Andrea claimed Taylor wasn't happy after her parents made it clear they didn't approve of her dating choice, which makes sense, as Johnson did have a rock star image at the time. Not to mention, he is four years older than Taylor, which would have put him around the age of 21 when Taylor was 17. Andrea recalled the moment they told Taylor they didn't like her seeing the unnamed guy, sharing, "She went to her room, and she closed the door, and one hour later she came out with a story called 'Love Story!'"