Video Expert Tells Us Edits In Kate Middleton Announcement Reveal Hasty Production

Kate Middleton confirmed the sad news on March 22, 2024, that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Kate took control and shared her health update in a video posted to her social media accounts, which millions of well-wishers across the globe have watched. But there's a chance Kate maybe didn't intend to share her news with the world quite this soon. Speaking on the British show "Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg," Paddy Harverson, who previously served as Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales' spokesperson, said he felt Kate would have waited to share her news had it not been for the media firestorm that surrounded her notorious edited family photo. "They would have still waited till this last Friday [April 29] when the schools are breaking up to make the announcement," he claimed.

To find out more about Kate's video and how it was shot, we spoke exclusively to Chris Flook, senior lecturer of media at Ball State University. His take on the clip supports the theory it all came together quite quickly, perhaps to get the sad news out as soon as possible. "I think the video was hastily shot, or at least, the window in which the recording happened was limited," he shared, also noting the production was understated due to its lack of editing. "There aren't any edits, morph transitions, or cuts that I can see," he said of the video, which featured several important details you may not have noticed.