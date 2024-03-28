Oncologist Tells Us King Charles Looks Well Despite Royal Fans' Concern Over His Hands

Ever since King Charles III's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in February 2024, royal fans have been keeping a close eye on him. Some have expressed concerns after seeing photos of him in March 2024 — more particularly, they're concerned because of the state of his hands. One photo shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, is a snapshot of Charles riding in a car. His right hand looks red and swollen, and a bandage can be seen on one of his fingers.

#KingCharles leaving Clarence House today. That right hand-😧

Sure hope it's just the glare from the car window. pic.twitter.com/aa2U1vR6nd — The Office Of HRH Riley Dog 🦖 (@Rileydo73362981) March 27, 2024

In photos of Charles with Ruslan Bolbocean, the Ambassador of Moldova, the redness and swelling in his hand are also visible. Following the release of those photos, The List spoke to hematologist and medical oncologist Chadi Nabhan M.D., MBA, host of the podcast "Healthcare Unfiltered" and author of the books "Toxic Exposure" and the forthcoming "The Cancer Journey" for Johns Hopkins University Press. Nabhan said the state of Charles' hand could be caused by chemotherapy, but overall, Charles looked to be well.

"The short answer is yes," Nabhan said. "Some of the chemotherapy agents that we use for various malignancies could have skin adverse events and side effects which range from discoloration to peeling and other problems."