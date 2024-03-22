Camilla & Princess Eugenie Insist King Charles Is 'Doing Well' Despite Swirling Rumors

Since the news broke that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February, there have been countless rumors swirling, which Buckingham Palace has worked hard to fend off. The king learned of his illness after going in for surgery to correct an enlarged prostate toward the end of January 2024. The palace has confirmed that Charles is not battling prostate cancer, though they have not specified any further details regarding his condition. However, an insider made a grim claim in March 2024, which may be cause for panic and could lead to Royal protocols being implemented.

The source spoke exclusively with In Touch Weekly, telling the outlet that Charles has pancreatic cancer. Making matters worse, that individual with alleged direct knowledge of the situation said the King only has two years to live. "Many courtiers believe Charles' cancer is worse than they're making it out to be. Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health," they explained. Despite this, his wife Queen Camilla and his niece Princess Eugenie are reassuring the concerned media that the King is doing great. The royals spoke about the king's health while making public appearances.