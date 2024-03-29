How Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi Follows In Big Sister Blue Ivy's Footsteps On Cowboy Carter

We all know that everything Beyoncé touches turns to gold. With her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, following closely in her footsteps since she was only a year old, we have a hunch she'll have the Midas touch, too. Blue Ivy's first appearance in one of Beyoncé's projects was in 2013, when she was featured in the music video for "Blue," a song from Beyoncé's self-titled album. Blue Ivy has since been making major moves in the music industry, and it looks like her younger sister might be next in line.

On Beyoncé's country-influenced album, "Cowboy Carter," which debuted in March 2024, Rumi Carter, who is twins with Sir Carter, makes an audio appearance at the beginning of "Protector" and is even credited in the title of the track. The ballad begins with Rumi saying, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby? Please?"

Even though Rumi was born in 2017, "Cowboy Carter" isn't the first of her mom's albums she was a part of. In 2020, Beyoncé released "Black Is King," a visual album that can currently be streamed on Disney+, in which Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy all made cameos, proving it truly was a family affair for the Carters.