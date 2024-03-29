How Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi Follows In Big Sister Blue Ivy's Footsteps On Cowboy Carter
We all know that everything Beyoncé touches turns to gold. With her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, following closely in her footsteps since she was only a year old, we have a hunch she'll have the Midas touch, too. Blue Ivy's first appearance in one of Beyoncé's projects was in 2013, when she was featured in the music video for "Blue," a song from Beyoncé's self-titled album. Blue Ivy has since been making major moves in the music industry, and it looks like her younger sister might be next in line.
On Beyoncé's country-influenced album, "Cowboy Carter," which debuted in March 2024, Rumi Carter, who is twins with Sir Carter, makes an audio appearance at the beginning of "Protector" and is even credited in the title of the track. The ballad begins with Rumi saying, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby? Please?"
Even though Rumi was born in 2017, "Cowboy Carter" isn't the first of her mom's albums she was a part of. In 2020, Beyoncé released "Black Is King," a visual album that can currently be streamed on Disney+, in which Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy all made cameos, proving it truly was a family affair for the Carters.
All of the Carter sibling are already making a name for themselves
Following in his siblings' footsteps, Sir Carter is also making his mark, with Beyoncé dedicating "Black Is King" to him. In a poignant moment at the album's end, Sir makes a brief appearance on-screen, accompanied by a heartfelt message from his famous mother. "Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter, and to all our sons and daughters, the sun and moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."
At just three years old, Rumi Carter made her public debut in Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" music video. Alongside Rumi, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also makes an appearance, as does Blue Ivy Carter. Interestingly, Blue Ivy made history with the track, which she has writing credits for. In 2021, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé won the Best Music Video award for "Brown Skin Girl," making Blue Ivy the second-youngest Grammy winner ever. Additionally, Blue Ivy made waves alongside Beyoncé on the 2023 Renaissance World Tour as a dancer, captivating audiences with solo performances at every concert.
Notably, as Rumi is credited as an artist in "Protector," much like her sister in "Brown Skin Girl," she too might be winning awards on behalf of the track in the future. As the youngest members of the Carter family continue to impress, we can't help but wonder what's in store for them next.