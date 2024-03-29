Riley Strain Autopsy Raises New Questions About His Tragic Death

After the discovery of Riley Strain's body, a crucial and tragic detail has been confirmed about the case — there were no indications of foul play. At the time, an autopsy had yet to be conducted, per the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department's statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. But the subsequent procedure didn't point to a different finding. "The preliminary autopsy showed no apparent signs of foul play, and his death continues to appear accidental," a spokesperson for the MNPD confirmed to People in a statement.

Strain, a 22-year-old student at the University of Missouri, went missing on March 8, 2024, after getting kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge, a bar in Nashville owned by country music star Luke Bryan. He was in the city for his fraternity Delta Chi's annual spring formal, according to a university spokesperson cited by USA Today. On March 22, 2024, Strain's body was discovered in the Cumberland River, approximately 8 miles from the downtown Nashville area.

Despite the preliminary autopsy indicating no signs of trauma associated with foul play, Chris Dingman, a family friend, voiced his suspicions to NewsNation about the state in which Strain's body was discovered. "The only thing that was found with him, as the police stated in the report, was the watch and the shirt," he said, creating further mystery about Strain's tragic death.