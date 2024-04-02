Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Daughter Is All Grown Up

Since the dawn of the new millennium, Elisabeth Hasselbeck has been a household name. After appearing on "Survivor: Australia" in 2001, she went on to land a gig as one of the hosts of "The View" in 2003. As busy as she was on the career side of things, she still found time for her family life: In 2002, she tied the knot with her college sweetheart, NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, and the pair went on to have three children.

The TV personality announced she was pregnant with her firstborn, Grace Hasselbeck, on an episode of "The View" in 2004. "I'm nauseous, but I'm fine with that because it's all for a good cause," Elisabeth told Star Jones, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, and "The View" creator Barbara Walters (via Fox News).

After her firstborn arrived, Elisabeth gushed to her co-hosts, "Grace is amazing. She likes to eat a lot and sleep a lot — just like her father" (via People). Grace has also gone on to inherit her mother's faith and her father's talent for sports. Here's a little more about Elisabeth Hasselbeck's eldest daughter, Grace.