What To Know About Drake Bell's Estranged Wife, Janet Von Schmeling

Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling initially struck up a romance in 2013. At the time, the Nickelodeon alum was around 27, while his future wife was about 19. The couple kept their romance under the radar until July 2021, when Bell took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that he had married Von Schmeling in 2018 and that they even shared a son. The post also involved him dispelling the shocking child endangerment accusations that later led to the actor receiving a 2-year probation sentence.

In November 2022, Von Schmeling shared a since-deleted Instagram post where she hinted that she and Bell had gone their separate ways. A month later, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the former "The Amanda Show" cast member was engaging in strange behavior as he supposedly "huffed balloons" despite their son, Wyatt, riding in the backseat of his car. The source further claimed that Bell appeared momentarily drowsy before he drove away with his child, which was understandably worrying.

A little while after the incident, Von Schmeling wrote a since-deleted cryptic social media post that further suggested their marriage was on the rocks. "I'm healing and trying to find peace," she admitted. "This will be a process. My son is with me and will stay with me, we are in Florida with family and we are safe. We are finding our forever home here," (via Us Weekly). In January 2023, an insider informed People that they had actually split up a little while back. Then, in April, Bell briefly went missing, and a week after authorities found the former child star and declared him safe, Von Schmeling filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."