Blue Ivy's Height Difference With Mom Beyoncé Disappears At 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards
As the daughter of the ultimate celebrity it-couple, it feels like Blue Ivy Carter has grown up right before our eyes — and boy did it happen fast. Blue Ivy looked so grown up at the 2024 Grammys when she took the stage alongside her dad, Jay-Z. Since then, she headed to another award show to support her other superstar parent. On Monday, April 1, Blue Ivy attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside Beyoncé, and seeing this mother-daughter duo side-by-side left fans shocked by how tall the 12-year-old star is getting these days.
In less than a year, Blue Ivy will be entering her teenage years, and she's already proving that she's just as talented as her famous parents. She's already got her own Grammy and even has the world record for the youngest credited winner at the Grammy Awards. But, from the looks of her most recent award show appearance, it's clear that Blue Ivy is following in her parents' footsteps beyond just taking home Grammys. She also inherited her mom's eye for fashion and her dad's above average height.
Blue Ivy is destined for great heights -- literally
At this year's iHeart Radio Music Awards, Beyoncé took home the 2024 Innovator Award. And, while Blue Ivy Carter didn't walk the red carpet at this event, she was spotted joining her mom backstage in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. Blue Ivy looked stunning and like the perfect combination of both of her parents. She wore head-to-toe denim, sporting an on-trend corset top and matching wide-leg jeans, which perfectly fit the vibe of her mom's new country-inspired album, "Cowboy Carter." Beyoncé also looked the part in a Gianni Versace black leather ensemble that included a cowboy hat and plenty of fringe.
Beyond Blue Ivy's clear eye for fashion, though, what stuck out most about this backstage moment is how tall the preteen looks next to her mom. Blue Ivy is already taller than Beyoncé, who is reportedly between 5'6" and 5'7". While Beyoncé is a fairly average height, Jay-Z is 6'2", so their daughter may get her tall genes from her dad and her love of country-inspired light wash jeans from her mom.