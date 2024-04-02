Blue Ivy's Height Difference With Mom Beyoncé Disappears At 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

As the daughter of the ultimate celebrity it-couple, it feels like Blue Ivy Carter has grown up right before our eyes — and boy did it happen fast. Blue Ivy looked so grown up at the 2024 Grammys when she took the stage alongside her dad, Jay-Z. Since then, she headed to another award show to support her other superstar parent. On Monday, April 1, Blue Ivy attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside Beyoncé, and seeing this mother-daughter duo side-by-side left fans shocked by how tall the 12-year-old star is getting these days.

In less than a year, Blue Ivy will be entering her teenage years, and she's already proving that she's just as talented as her famous parents. She's already got her own Grammy and even has the world record for the youngest credited winner at the Grammy Awards. But, from the looks of her most recent award show appearance, it's clear that Blue Ivy is following in her parents' footsteps beyond just taking home Grammys. She also inherited her mom's eye for fashion and her dad's above average height.