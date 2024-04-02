Photo Agency's Warning On Kate Middleton Cancer Announcement Isn't What You Think

In a world where the use of artificial intelligence is on the rise, it can be hard to tell what content on the internet is real and what's fabricated. And after Catherine, Princess of Wales, confessed to editing her Mother's Day portrait, people became doubly suspicious of any photo and video updates from the royal family. An "Editor's Note" from Getty Images attached to Kate Middleton's announcement about her cancer treatment caused a bit of a stir due to that uncertainty.

According to E! News, the flagged message attached to Kate's video read, "This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy." A curious fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a screenshot of that note and jumped to an incorrect conclusion: "Now they're saying the Kate Middleton cancer announcement video is AI. Getty Images put an Editor's Note on it. Why?"

Now they're saying the Kate Middleton cancer announcement video is AI. Getty Images put an Editor's Note on it. Why? pic.twitter.com/x582gQH39t — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) March 31, 2024

People in the replies buzzed with possibilities of the video being altered somehow. However, the note is a typical one for any content that wasn't created by Getty, and it doesn't have to do with artificial intelligence.