Travis Kelce's Best Taylor Swift-Inspired Fashion Moments

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce rocketed to worldwide fame during the 2023 NFL season, not least because he ultimately helped his team win back-to-back Super Bowls but also as the latest boyfriend of superstar Taylor Swift. The two started showing up for each other in the fall with Kelce attending several of her Eras Tour concerts. Swift even recognized Kelce's attendance by changing the lyrics to her song "Karma" to "the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

The "Bad Blood" hitmaker, for her part, also attended multiple Chiefs games, including the Super Bowl where Swift and Kelce wore matching outfits — her in a black corset top and black jeans with crystal detailing and him in a sparkly black Armani suit. The NFL star was known for his style long before they started dating, particularly for his game-day fits over the years. But once they made things official, more attention was drawn to Kelce's looks, and fans reckon that he's picking some of his outfits and accessories as a subtle nod to his singer girlfriend. Here are five of the best.