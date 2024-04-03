Sasha Obama's Signature Style In New Photo Proves She's Just Like Us

Sasha Obama might be the daughter of a former president, but fancy titles aside, she's not that much different from the rest of us — stylistically speaking, anyway. The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama was spotted at LAX in early April 2024 looking way more chill than her White House cred might suggest she'd be.

Clad in a crop top, baggy sweats, and a signature metallic statement necklace, Sasha returned to her home of Los Angeles looking like any other Gen Z-er hip to the latest fashion trends. She wore large, rectangular glasses, comfy black Crocs, and was rocking long lime-green nails. In typical Gen Z fashion, she also had a set of AirPods in and phone in hand.

Despite the lavish lifestyle Sasha and her older sister, Malia, have in sunny southern California, the Obama sisters have maintained a relatively low, laid-back profile as they find their own footing as young adults — and Sasha's no-fuss LAX look is a perfect example of that attitude.