The Stunning Transformation Of Rylee Arnold

Viewers of "Dancing With the Stars" were introduced to a fresh-but-not-entirely-unfamiliar face during the show's 32nd season in 2023: Rylee Arnold, a new pro dancer making her debut on the show. When she joined "DWTS," Rylee was uniquely positioned for the job: Lindsay Arnold, her oldest sister, was also a pro dancer on the show, winning the Mirrorball trophy back in 2017 alongside dance partner Jordan Fisher. As Rylee told "Good Morning America," she'd pretty much spent her whole life preparing for her new gig, having studied dance since she was a kid. "I was on a competitive team, I did ballroom dancing, so I competed all over the nation," she shared.

Rylee, who was born on June 5, 2005 and raised in Provo, Utah, was more than ready to take the small screen by storm. "I just found a lot of joy throughout my dance career, just performing and being in front of a camera, which is what I'm going to be doing," she said. "So, I am just so excited to do that."

During her debut season on the show, this dancer certainly made an impression on both "DWTS" judges and the show's viewers — and she's only just begun. To find out more about the dynamic performer, keep on reading to experience the stunning transformation of Rylee Arnold.