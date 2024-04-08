Tragic Details About Leighton Meester's Life

Leighton Meester shot to fame playing sensational socialite Blair Waldorf on the hit show "Gossip Girl." As the Queen Bee of the Upper East Side, the well-heeled Waldorf was as famous for her conniving and cutting remarks as she was for her couture wardrobe. The role made Meester a household name, but the actor had little in common with her on-screen persona. She did not attend an elite private school or live in luxurious digs. She did not grow up with closets full of designer duds or minions who catered to her every whim. In fact, her real life more closely resembled that of her "Country Strong" character, Chiles Stanton, a beauty queen who has big aspirations and bigger secrets. In an interview with Kidz World, Meester admitted of her role in the 2011 film: "Chiles feels like somebody who I know or maybe a part of myself. She's a lot of things I want to be."

Maybe the reason the beautiful brunette felt so connected to the character of Stanton is because they both had to overcome obstacles and challenges to achieve success. During a press day for "Country Strong" (per The Oklahoman), Meester said: "I relate to her in a lot of ways. I think she's trying to be somebody, and you know, she's driven and kind of sassy, but she also has a past." Meester's past includes tragic details in both her personal and professional lives that date all the way back to the day she was born and have followed her ever since.