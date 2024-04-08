Is Cameron Mathison Leaving General Hospital? Here's What He Said

"General Hospital" fans found themselves in a tizzy over Drew Cain's fate after the actor who plays him, Cameron Mathison, shared some big career news on social media. Taking to Instagram on April 3, the star, who's appeared on the soap opera since 2021, revealed he'd landed himself a new gig as the host of the game show titled "Beat The Bridge." Mathison shared photos from the set and a video of himself announcing the news, in which he shared his excitement about the game show set to air on the Game Show Network over the summer.

That caused some fans to question if Mathison may be leaving his "General Hospital" role behind — but it turns out there's nothing to worry about. The actor, who's had some darker storylines as Drew, commented on his own upload to reassure fans that Drew's not going anywhere. "Got some questions about how this affects 'General Hospital'... it doesn't!" he wrote. Mathison added that he'd actually already filmed the game show, which means he'll still very much be a part of the soap opera. That inspired some relieved responses from his followers, including one who commented, "I'm SO relieved that you're staying-put on ['General Hospital']." Another happy fan told the actor, "Yay!!! I'm glad you're also staying as Drew!"