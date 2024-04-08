Is Cameron Mathison Leaving General Hospital? Here's What He Said
"General Hospital" fans found themselves in a tizzy over Drew Cain's fate after the actor who plays him, Cameron Mathison, shared some big career news on social media. Taking to Instagram on April 3, the star, who's appeared on the soap opera since 2021, revealed he'd landed himself a new gig as the host of the game show titled "Beat The Bridge." Mathison shared photos from the set and a video of himself announcing the news, in which he shared his excitement about the game show set to air on the Game Show Network over the summer.
That caused some fans to question if Mathison may be leaving his "General Hospital" role behind — but it turns out there's nothing to worry about. The actor, who's had some darker storylines as Drew, commented on his own upload to reassure fans that Drew's not going anywhere. "Got some questions about how this affects 'General Hospital'... it doesn't!" he wrote. Mathison added that he'd actually already filmed the game show, which means he'll still very much be a part of the soap opera. That inspired some relieved responses from his followers, including one who commented, "I'm SO relieved that you're staying-put on ['General Hospital']." Another happy fan told the actor, "Yay!!! I'm glad you're also staying as Drew!"
Cameron Mathison has had to deny rumors he's leaving General Hospital before
This isn't the first time Cameron Mathison has been forced to address speculation Drew Cain may be leaving Port Charles. In December 2023, Mathison made it very clear that he had no plans to say sayonara to "General Hospital" anytime soon via an Instagram Story. "The number one question that I'm getting while I'm here is ... whether I'm leaving 'General Hospital,'" he told his social media followers in a video he filmed while at Christmas Con. "I don't know why there's a rumor out there but I'm definitely not. I'm having the best time ever on 'GH,'" he added, just over a year after he sweetly landed his wife a role on "General Hospital" to celebrate her birthday.
And it sounds like there will be plenty of places to see Mathison on our screens, as he's been working hard on several different big projects. Also, in December 2023, the actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how busy he's been. He spoke about how he'd started working with the Great American Family network and had Christmas movies in the works, in addition to his role on "General Hospital" and the new gig hosting "Beat the Bridge." "I'm really fortunate," he told the outlet. As are we to have so much of him on our screens to look forward to!