Princess Charlotte Once Swiped Kate Middleton's Million-Dollar Tiara To Play Dress Up

Many children of the world take to their parents' closets when playtime rolls around, trying on their clothes and accessories while pretending to be someone else. However, when your parents are royals, the accessories you grab might be worth millions. Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, have three children: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales. Kate Middleton and Charlotte have a hobby in common — playing piano — and it's been rumored that they have similar preferences in jewelry as well.

An insider spoke to Life & Style about Charlotte's "very expensive taste." They said, "She's obsessed with her mother's jewelry. William once found her covered in Kate's makeup and wearing a $4 million tiara." The source reported that Kate bought Charlotte a Disney tiara so she could have her own. "She prefers the real deal and made Kate promise to give it to her in the future," the source added.

However, the insider's claim that just one of Kate's tiaras costs $4 million (which would be about £3.165 million) doesn't quite match other accounts that calculate the assumed value of Kate's full jewelry collection.