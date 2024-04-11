The Most Inappropriate Outfits Worn By Princess Charlene

If there's anyone who has struggled to settle into royal life, it has to be Charlene, Princess of Monaco. Formerly Charlene Wittstock — a champion swimmer and Olympian who represented South Africa in the 2000 Summer Games — the athlete's world was turned upside down when she met Albert, Prince of Monaco. The prince first saw his future bride when she was competing in a swimming event in Monaco. In classic blue blood fashion, the prince's aides reached out to the athlete's management team, and the rest is history.

The two were married in 2011, but the carriage didn't immediately ride them off into the sunset. Tabloids have long speculated that Princess Charlene was pushed into the marriage and lives an unhappy life behind Monaco's palace doors. While this may all just be speculation, the princess herself has opened up to Vogue about her troubles settling into the royal spotlight. One of her trickier trials? Finding her style.

It seems the aspect of being Monaco's matriarch that the mother of two has struggled with the most has been the public's expectations of fashion excellence. And who could blame her? Before meeting Prince Albert, the athlete's closet was filled with swimming caps and sporty gear. While falling in love can change a person in many ways, filling their closet with royal-approved couture usually isn't one of them. While the Princess of Monaco has since found her footing, let's take a look back at some of Charlene's past fashion faux pas and inappropriate moments.