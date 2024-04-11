Who Is The Mother Of Diddy's Son Justin, Misa Hylton?

During a 2018 appearance on "The Premium Pete Show," Misa Hylton discussed how she had known Sean "Diddy" Combs ever since his humble beginnings in the music industry. Hylton noted that she had witnessed his journey from a struggling intern to taking on a coveted Artist & Repertoire position at Uptown Records. In her 2023 BET interview, Hylton recalled that after she finished her high school classes for the day, she would spend time at Uptown and marvel at the big-name artists who casually strolled around the halls. Eventually, Hylton decided to get in on the fun and began working as Diddy's assistant.

His former partner previously explained that one of Combs' responsibilities involved creating an on-brand style for his clients, which fit right into her childhood love of fashion. Hylton put her passion to good use by taking a more creative approach to her first project — styling iconic R&B group Jodeci for their "Gotta Love" music video. Artists at the time typically opted for a more sophisticated style, but she changed things up by encouraging them to wear more casual clothing, proudly noting, "That look took off, it went crazy and it sort of set the tone for how male R&B singers would dress and how they would look going forward."

However, that wasn't the only way she made her mark on the music industry. When Hylton appeared on "The Premium Pete Show" the host brought up how she and Diddy were seen in a hot tub in The Notorious B.I.G's "Big Poppa" music video. Hylton admitted that she joined in because she felt uncomfortable watching her man cozy up with other women.