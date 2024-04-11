Who Is The Mother Of Diddy's Son Justin, Misa Hylton?
In March 2024, two properties owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs were raided by Homeland Security agents and local state authorities as part of an ongoing investigation. Although the exact reason for the raids remains unconfirmed at the time of writing, NBC News reported that, according to well-placed sources, federal agents conducted interviews with four people about an array of shocking allegations, including sex trafficking and sexual assault. In the aftermath of the hip-hop mogul's legal troubles, several of his former partners have weighed in on the Diddy allegations.
Cassie released a powerful statement in response to Diddy's home raids, which occurred a few months after she filed a lawsuit against him for sexually assaulting, abusing, and sex trafficking her during their almost decade-long relationship. Meanwhile, Misa Hylton, mom of Justin Combs, one of Combs' seven kids, had a different perspective on the situation that didn't involve her ex at all. She took to Instagram to condemn the law enforcement agents for being needlessly combative with both Justin and Christian Combs, Diddy's son from his romance with Kim Porter.
"If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression," she asserted, later adding, "Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest? [...] How many times have we seen young unarmed black men not make it out of these types of situations alive?" Hylton also noted that she wouldn't sit idly by while her son faced such treatment and had hired a lawyer to take a serious look into the matter.
Misa Hylton made her mark on the music industry
During a 2018 appearance on "The Premium Pete Show," Misa Hylton discussed how she had known Sean "Diddy" Combs ever since his humble beginnings in the music industry. Hylton noted that she had witnessed his journey from a struggling intern to taking on a coveted Artist & Repertoire position at Uptown Records. In her 2023 BET interview, Hylton recalled that after she finished her high school classes for the day, she would spend time at Uptown and marvel at the big-name artists who casually strolled around the halls. Eventually, Hylton decided to get in on the fun and began working as Diddy's assistant.
His former partner previously explained that one of Combs' responsibilities involved creating an on-brand style for his clients, which fit right into her childhood love of fashion. Hylton put her passion to good use by taking a more creative approach to her first project — styling iconic R&B group Jodeci for their "Gotta Love" music video. Artists at the time typically opted for a more sophisticated style, but she changed things up by encouraging them to wear more casual clothing, proudly noting, "That look took off, it went crazy and it sort of set the tone for how male R&B singers would dress and how they would look going forward."
However, that wasn't the only way she made her mark on the music industry. When Hylton appeared on "The Premium Pete Show" the host brought up how she and Diddy were seen in a hot tub in The Notorious B.I.G's "Big Poppa" music video. Hylton admitted that she joined in because she felt uncomfortable watching her man cozy up with other women.
She seemingly referenced Diddy in a 2023 rant
Misa Hylton went on to have an impressive career in fashion. According to The Cut, she styled Mary J. Blige for her "You Remind Me" and "Everything" music videos. Hylton also lent her talents to creating some of Lil' Kim's most iconic looks, including her red number in the "Crush On You" music video. While Hylton's and Sean "Diddy" Combs' careers thrived, though, their relationship suffered. During her chat on "The Premium Pete Show," she revealed that they called it quits because she felt ready to tie the knot, but he didn't want to be tied down with a commitment while on the brink of major success.
Hylton also acknowledged that Diddy's stardom initially prevented him from being a good father to their son, Justin Combs, whom the couple welcomed in 1993, but he eventually started showing up more consistently for him. Although she had a rocky relationship with her ex for a while, things got better once they both started prioritizing Justin's well-being. However, when Justin was arrested for a DUI in 2023, his mom wrote an angry message on her Instagram Stories that seemingly referenced how Diddy sued alcohol company Diageo for not promoting his booze brands properly.
"How [do] you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company," she wrote. "Sell something healthy that builds people up. I'm sick of it," (via People). The celebrated stylist appeared to think that the arrest wouldn't have happened if she hadn't let her son run free at college or with his dad.