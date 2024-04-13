What To Know About Don Hankey, The Man That Paid Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond

Former President Donald Trump spent the early months of 2024 facing multiple financial and legal woes, including a $464 million bond in connection to his New York civil fraud case that his legal team successfully reduced to $175 million in March. As of April 2, Trump's burdens eased in large part because of a billionaire Californian known as "the king of the subprime car loan."

Trump secured a bond to pay his hefty court penalty with the help of Don Hankey, owner of Knight Specialty Insurance Company. The insurance firm is mainly known for its high-interest car loans for buyers with low credit scores. This time, Knight Specialty brokered a loan for the ex-POTUS, who posted an all-cash collateral, keeping true to the one word he used to describe how he'd pay the multi-million dollar fraud bond.

"It's what we do," Hankey told CNN. "I'm happy to do it. We would have done it for anybody else. It was an easy transaction. It was put together very quickly." Although this appears to be the first time Trump has worked with Knight Specialty specifically, this isn't the first time that Hankey has provided the former president with financial support.