Donald Trump Had A Complicated Relationship With O.J. Simpson

What do you get when you cross two of the most complicated, highly divisive celebrities of the last three decades? A complicated, highly divisive relationship, of course. Such was the case for the hot-and-cold bond between former President Donald Trump and O.J. Simpson, who weren't the closest of friends but not the worst of enemies.

While it's unclear how the two public figures first met, it would stand to reason they ran in the same circles as two of the most prominent New York-based celebs of the 1990s. The pair was spotted spending time together in Manhattan in 1993, the same year Trump married his second wife, Marla Maples. Simpson was one of many stars who attended the high-profile event.

However, events over the next couple of decades would cause their relationship to waver. Between Simpson's infamous legal troubles and Trump's transformation from real estate mogul to U.S. president, the pair (or, at the very least, Trump) has gone back and forth on whether or not the two controversial celebrities were still friends.