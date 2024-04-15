Signs Meghan Markle Is Dying To Become The Next Martha Stewart

On April 11, 2024, Deadline reported that the Sussexes were working on two TV series, one of which will "celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship." Though this gives us major Matha-Stewart vibes, it's also true that Meghan Markle has been in the cooking space for more than a decade. In 2013, Men's Health featured a story about her secret burger ingredient and described the former royal as someone who especially loves to cook outside. Shortly after marrying Prince Harry, one of her first projects was the "Together: Our Community Cookbook," which celebrated how preparing meals united people.

Markle has even worked with some Stewart-approved culinary experts. Post-royalty, she cooked up a new project with famed Chef José Andrés, sharing her lemon olive oil cake recipe. Chef Andrés and Stewart have jointly worked on various projects over the years and he even interviewed her in 2022 on his "Longer Tables" podcast. Both women are also huge fans of the Obamas. Stewart worked with Michelle Obama and even told the Arizona Central in 2017 that she was upset that Barack Obama had never been a guest on her show. Similarly, the Sussexes seem to be good friends with the former first family. Markle and Michelle even reportedly bonded over shared passions when they first met. The duchess also praised Michelle in the July 29, 2019, issue of British Vogue, applauding her "authenticity" and "innate goodwill."