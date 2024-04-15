Signs Meghan Markle Is Dying To Become The Next Martha Stewart
Meghan Markle seems determined to make a name for herself in the lifestyle industry, and Martha Stewart's impressive legacy might have influenced her game plan. The Duchess of Sussex has gradually been laying the groundwork for her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, over the past few months. During Omid Scobie's (friend of the Sussexes and the author of "Endgame") chat with The Independent, in 2023, he spilled that Markle may even have plans to become "The next Martha Stewart."
And from all indicators, AOR is a major step in that direction. Harper's Bazaar reports that the brand will sell cookbooks, decanters, table linens, placemats, and napkins. Markle also plans to sell edible goods like jellies, jams, marmalades, spreads, and butters. She'll even offer cosmetics, fragrances, and yoga equipment, as well as gardening gear. Ring a bell? Martha Stewart's brand's catalog features the same items. Here are the other biggest signs that the former royal is dying to become the next lifestyle guru.
Markle and Stewart both worked their way up
Martha Stewart started as a model and then a stockbroker before finally opening her catering business in 1973. After catering for a book launch in 1977, Stewart wrote her first book, sold 625,000 copies and quickly became a star. Her subsequent releases cemented her status as the cookbook queen. Soon, she branched out into magazines and then TV, successfully making her brand even bigger. By 1997, she'd purchased the rights to all Martha Stewart products and started Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. Then, in 1999, her company went public and made her a billionaire. Stewart launched The Martha Blog in 2007, three years before Meghan Markle began dipping her toes into the blogging scene.
The Duchess of Sussex, who was working as a model and actor at the time, started The Working Actress blog, which she ran until 2012. Two years later, she started another blog, The Tig, which marked Markle's first foray into lifestyle influencing. The Tig was named for her favorite wine and was the "Suits" star's space to share her opinions about food, living, travel, beauty, and fashion. She posted content on the TIG until 2017, a year after Markle started dating Prince Harry. However, with the duties of the British royal family behind her, the intrepid businesswoman, much like Stewart, is turning her attention to television.
The Duchess of Sussex will star in her own cooking show
On April 11, 2024, Deadline reported that the Sussexes were working on two TV series, one of which will "celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship." Though this gives us major Matha-Stewart vibes, it's also true that Meghan Markle has been in the cooking space for more than a decade. In 2013, Men's Health featured a story about her secret burger ingredient and described the former royal as someone who especially loves to cook outside. Shortly after marrying Prince Harry, one of her first projects was the "Together: Our Community Cookbook," which celebrated how preparing meals united people.
Markle has even worked with some Stewart-approved culinary experts. Post-royalty, she cooked up a new project with famed Chef José Andrés, sharing her lemon olive oil cake recipe. Chef Andrés and Stewart have jointly worked on various projects over the years and he even interviewed her in 2022 on his "Longer Tables" podcast. Both women are also huge fans of the Obamas. Stewart worked with Michelle Obama and even told the Arizona Central in 2017 that she was upset that Barack Obama had never been a guest on her show. Similarly, the Sussexes seem to be good friends with the former first family. Markle and Michelle even reportedly bonded over shared passions when they first met. The duchess also praised Michelle in the July 29, 2019, issue of British Vogue, applauding her "authenticity" and "innate goodwill."
Markle's love of details recalls Stewart's perfectionism
When Omid Scobie discussed Meghan Markle's upcoming projects with The Independent, he mentioned that they would feature her "love of details," which sounds eerily similar to the perfectionist tag Martha Stewart has received and defended throughout her career. "I'm a maniacal perfectionist. And if I weren't, I wouldn't have this company," she asserted in an interview with Oprah.com back in 2000. Likewise, Tracey Trussell, a professional handwriting analyst, informed The Irish Sun that the duchess's handwriting demonstrated that "She has a perfectionist streak and desire for beauty and the nice things in life."
Former employees of both women paint them as creative powerhouses who only get away with setting high standards for everyone else because they work even harder themselves. In 2018, the Daily Mail reported that Markle had been labeled difficult because she started her days at five in the morning, had an incredibly impressive work ethic, and had endless ideas about how best to use her position in the royal family. Stewart, meanwhile, faced similar allegations and had this to say in response: "Demanding is good. We all need a work ethic. I work 24/7. I don't expect everyone to do that, but some of them should," (via SHRM).
Both women are quite controversial in their own ways
Despite their shared reputations as relentless go-getters, Meghan Markle and Martha Stewart are quite controversial — albeit for vastly different reasons. In 2004, Stewart served a five-month prison stint for lying about why she sold her "ImClone" shares. These insider trading allegations are the black spots in her history that many cannot forget. The Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, has been vilified by the British tabloids for marrying into the royal family as a mixed-race woman. Unsurprisingly, both women also have active fan bases dedicated to hating them.
Many of Stewart's critics dislike the perfect life she showcases because, let's face it, the average human's productivity pales compared to what she markets. Markle's haters, on the other hand, have termed her refusal to retreat into the shadows after disgracing the royal family the ultimate crime. Thanks to the intense backlash, she's been forced to adopt the same determined demeanor Stewart showcases. The "Suits" alum continues to turn her boundless enthusiasm into successful businesses, just like Stewart took on the arduous task of rebuilding her brand after doing time.
Markle might have to watch out for Stewart
The biggest challenge facing Meghan Markle's determination to become the latest lifestyle guru could be Martha Stewart herself. She doesn't take lightly to competition — remember Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic feud? The homemaking icon suggested that Paltrow be quiet and accused her of "trying to be Martha Stewart" (via Page Six). Elsewhere, when Blake Lively began dipping her toes into the lifestyle world, Stewart's senior vice president claimed that the actor was "not credible" (via Vanity Fair).
This happened even though Lively and Stewart had previously collaborated. If the bestselling cookbook author decides to call the Duchess of Sussex out, she'll have the backing of many die-hard royal fans and maybe even a few sales spikes here and there. On the flip side, Stewart might relate to how much hate successful women get and collaborate with Markle to make a statement. Either way, she has to make a quick choice as the duchess is drumming up the perfect momentum for a big launch, and we're so excited.